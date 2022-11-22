Binance Aims To Add 8,000 Employees By Year-End

Binance, the world’s leading crypto exchange today, is still standing in its place. During the bear market, many crypto companies had to cut staff to maintain their operations. However, for Changpeng Zhao’s exchange, this has no effect.

Today, CZ tweeted that the exchange currently has more than 7,400 employees. His goal is to expand Binance to around 8,000 employees by year-end.

At the time of this tweet , @Binance had 5900 people. Today we have 7400+ people. Targeting 8000 or so by end of year. Hiring continues. https://t.co/p69p5aqrXe — CZ Binance (@cz_binance) November 21, 2022

Binance is one of the few exchanges that is still hiring. Meanwhile, Coinbase, BitMEX, Gemini, and several other exchanges have weathered the harsh market landscape.

Prior to that, the exchange had also intended to help its rival, FTX, led by Sam Bank-man Fried. However, the deal was not made because the situation of FTX was out of control.

It has also recently increased its regional expansion to regions such as Abu Dhabi, Cambodia, Dubai… The exchange has also partnered with top soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo to promote its NFT collection.