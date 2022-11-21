New Regulations in Kenya Aimed at Creating a Tax Policy for Crypto

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

New Regulations in Kenya Aimed at Creating a Tax Policy for Crypto

Tolulope Ogundalu - Crypto News
2022-11-21 23:30
New Kenyan law seeks to introduce income tax for cryptocurrency traders, says Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

KRA proposes laws for crypto regulations

The Kenyan National Assembly has received a bill calling for regulating and taxing cryptocurrency trading in Kenya today, 21 November 2022. According to a report on Business Daily Africa, the bill, if approved, will enable the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the Kenyan government agency for revenue collection, to receive tax from over 4 million Kenyan crypto traders.
The new bill, called The Capital Markets (Amendment) Bill, 2022, seeks to introduce taxation of the crypto exchanges and digital wallets and impose taxes akin to excise duty charged on bank transactions. With this bill, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) will go after the more than four million Kenyans who own cryptocurrencies if Members of Parliament approve changes to the law aimed at regulating and taxing the fast-growing digital currency trade.

Kenyan banks to deduct 20% percent excise duty on crypto transactions

With the Capital Markets Amendment bill, Kenyan Banks will now charge a 20 percent fee on all commissions and fees charged on crypto transactions. Also, Kenyans will now pay the KRA capital gains for the increased market value of cryptocurrencies when they sell or use the digital currencies in a transaction if the Bill is approved. Furthermore, Kenyans who have made cryptocurrency trading a business will likely be liable for income tax on their earnings.
Speaking on the new bill, Member of Parliament Abraham Kirwa stated, “Where the digital currency is held for a period not exceeding twelve months, the laws relating to income tax shall apply, or for a period exceeding twelve months, the laws relating to capital gains tax shall apply.”

Kenya set to launch first crypto regulations

As reported by Business Daily, the new bill would mark the first time Kenya will bring cryptocurrencies mainstream and extend regulation to the dealings in digital currencies. With the Bill, crypto dealers will be required to provide the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) with specific information for tax purposes. They will also be required to inform the CMA of the type of virtual currency transacted, the date on which the virtual currency was acquired, and the date on which the virtual currency was sold.
The bill reads, “A person who possesses or deals in digital currency shall provide the Authority with the following information for tax purposes—the amount of proceeds from the transaction, any costs related to the transaction and the amount of any gain or loss on the transaction.”
View full text