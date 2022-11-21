US Senators Ask Bank Regulators to 'Review' SoFi's Crypto Listings

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

US Senators Ask Bank Regulators to 'Review' SoFi's Crypto Listings

Nikhilesh De - CoinDesk
2022-11-21 20:49

U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Jack Reed (D-R.I.), Chris Van Holland (D-Md.) and Tina Smith (D-Minn.) wrote open letters to digital finance company SoFi and several bank regulators, asking for a "review" of SoFi's crypto offerings.

The letter to SoFi expressed concerns about the company growing its crypto business, how it holds customers' cryptos and its listing of dogecoin (DOGE), which a blog post on the company's website cited as an example of a "pump and dump" coin.

The lawmakers asked SoFi to explain how it lists cryptocurrencies for sale, how it addresses customer complaints and how it determines "the appropriate credit, market and operational risk capital requirements for digital asset exposures."

The letter to the company also asked if SoFi lists any cryptocurrencies that are securities, and whether it's licensed to offer securities if so.

A separate letter addressed to Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr, Acting Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Chair Martin Gruenberg and Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu said SoFi "committed not to 'expand [its] impermissible activities'" but that the company "has apparently expanded its digital asset retail operations."

"SoFi’s digital asset activities pose significant risks to both individual investors and safety and soundness. As we saw with the crypto meltdown this summer, where crypto-assets lost over $1 trillion in value in a matter of weeks, contagion in the banking system was limited because of regulatory guardrails," the letter said. "In the event of crypto-related exposures at SoFi Digital Assets ultimately require its parent company, bank holding company, or affiliated national bank to seek emergency liquidity or other financial assistance from the Federal Reserve or FDIC, taxpayers may be on the hook."

In a statement, a SoFi spokesperson said the company allows its members to buy and sell cryptocurrencies but does not provide any other type of crypto-related financing activity.

"SoFi takes our regulatory and compliance commitments seriously, including our non-bank operations within the digital assets space," the spokesperson said. "We believe we have been fully compliant with the mandates of our bank license and all applicable laws. Additionally, we maintain consistent, constructive dialogue with each of our regulators. Cryptocurrency remains a non-material component of our business. We look forward to sharing the requested information with the Senators in a timely fashion."

The spokesperson also said SoFi had no exposure to FTX, the FTT token, Alameda Research or Genesis Global Trading (Genesis shares a parent company with CoinDesk in Digital Currency Group).

View full text