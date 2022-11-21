Study Shows Dogecoin Investors Among ‘Least Stressed’ In Aftermath Of FTX Disaster

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Study Shows Dogecoin Investors Among ‘Least Stressed’ In Aftermath Of FTX Disaster

Christian Encila - Bitcoinist
2022-11-21 11:27
Popular meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE) secured a decent spot in the ranking of top cryptos and the corresponding “stress levels” that affect those who invest in the token.
At the best of circumstances, investing your hard-earned money in a constantly changing market may be difficult. Still, for many individuals, the uncertainty and turbulence of cryptocurrencies don’t really mean anything to them.
Given that real-world events and philanthropic billionaires cause currency values to swing, it is not surprising that investors all over the globe find holding cryptocurrencies worrisome.
For instance, Dogecoin (DOGE) investors are among the least worried in the current market downturn, according to a survey published on November 17 by the crypto education-focused platform Coin Kickoff.
For instance, Dogecoin (DOGE) investors are among the least worried in the current market downturn, according to a survey published on November 17 by the crypto education-focused platform Coin Kickoff.
As of this writing, DOGE is trading at $$0.076361, down 10% in the last seven days, data from Coingecko show.

Dogecoin Investors Upbeat About The Token

To determine where in the bitcoin investment causes the most anxiety, the study took a deep look into geotagged tweets containing the hashtags of the 50 cryptocurrencies with the largest market value.
And in examining the level of stress in the tweets, TensiStrength – a sentiment analysis tool – was utilized to quantitatively assess the emotional content of social media posts.
According to the study, the stress level of Dogecoin holders appears to coincide with the DOGE community’s optimistic view on the token’s price.
The Dogecoin community on CoinMarketCap estimates that on December 31, this year, the price of Dogecoin will be $0.096. At the time of this writing, the meme coin was worth $0.08.

Most Stressful Countries For Crypto

Meanwhile, the survey discovered that the United Arab Emirates is the most stressful country to invest in. Based on the general opinion on social media, around 30% of tweets concerning cryptocurrencies feature an anxious tone.
Dubai, which aspires to be a global innovation centre and the first nation to operate its economy using blockchain, now holds Asia’s largest convention for virtual currency investors.
Rounding up the other list, New Mexico (33.1%), Vermont (30.4%), and Wyoming (29.9%) investors are among the most anxious in the United States regarding their crypto wealth.
Investors in Amsterdam (30.7%) are the most concerned about the performance of their cryptocurrency. Warsaw (29.8%) and Cairo (29.8%) also have notably large percentages of digital currency owner stress.
Owners of FTX Token were most concerned about their bitcoin purchase. Nearly 38% of tweets regarding the token were negative.
Incidentally, FTT corrected by more than 80 percent at one time, with the value possibly plummeting to nothing.
View full text