Binance To Give NFT-based Certificates As It Launches Free Crypto Courses

In the last decade, cryptocurrency has become one of the hot topics in digital mania. Popularly known as the money of the internet, its decentralized nature makes it more attractive to investors. Although the crypto industry has been through ups and downs in its short history, the technology is still gaining traction globally.

As the cryptocurrency sector keeps on growing, it is vital now for every individual investor to completely understand how the industry operates. Proper education about digital assets, trading, risks, and advantages has become essential for aspiring investors.

Therefore, Binance, the largest and most eminent trading platform in the crypto industry, is grasping the opportunity to facilitate its community with free courses on rising technology. Announcing on its website on Nov 17, Binance published free courses for its millions of users to educate on cryptocurrency, blockchain, Web3, and the metaverse.

Binance Announces Free Crypto Education And NFT Certificates

Looking at the success of its initial program, dubbed Binance Learn and Earn, which received a wider appreciation among its community, the crypto exchange now plans to initiate a new Academy Courses program. These courses will cover all the necessary aspects of blockchain, digital currencies, the metaverse, and Web3 technologies.

Free courses also include information about the advantages of cryptocurrencies along with the risks involved in trading. It will be free of charge for Binance users.

This new education program will include six modules, starting with the beginner course covering the industry’s basic information and investing strategies. This initial phase of the learning program, called “Blockchain Fundamentals,” is now available on the platform’s official webpage. The platform plans to release the second and third phases of the program in the near future.

Once the learners complete all these courses, the platform will reward them with an NFT(non-fungible token) certificate. Currently, these online courses are available for learning in the English language only. However, these modules will be available in other languages in the following weeks.

Binance’s co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer, He Yi, believes it is pertinent for the platform to establish an educational program to empower their community with relevant knowledge to shape the industry’s better future. In his own words:

Blockchain industry is still at its early stage. Many new concepts, such as NFT and metaverse, are coined. We believe that creators and builders shape our industry’s future. Therefore, empowering more creators and builders with knowledge is key. Binance, the industry leader, bears great responsibility for education and we will continue to push innovation through education.

BNB coin currently trades at $270. | Source: BNBUSD price chart from TradingView.com

Binance Keeps Its Community Above All

Undoubtedly, this new Binance program is poised to gain massive adoption in the upcoming weeks, as the platform’s previous “Learn and Earn” program received tremendous acknowledgment in the community.

Notably, it has been viewed by millions of crypto enthusiasts in previous years globally. Binance Academy’s learning content also gained endorsement from the stalwarts of the education sphere, such as Oxford, MIT, and Oxford.

Coupled with Binance’s Recovery Fund to bail out crypto projects from a liquidity crisis, this latest addition to its educational front is the continuation of the company’s ambition to put its community atop everything.