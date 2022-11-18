Ripple Rolls Out Machine Learning For ODL To Tackle Significant Growth

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ripple Rolls Out Machine Learning For ODL To Tackle Significant Growth

Jake Simmons - Bitcoinist
2022-11-18 09:06
Just yesterday, the Ripple Swell conference wrapped up, with CEO Brad Garlinghouse announcing massive milestones for the adoption of RippleNet and On-Demand Liquidity (ODL). One of the main focuses of the conference was on the development of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs).
In a new blog post, Ripple has now also revealed that the company is projecting massive growth over the next year. At the conference, Garlinghouse announced that nearly 40 payout markets are now live on ODL, representing 90% of the currency markets.
Additionally, just this week the company entered into a potentially gigantic partnership with MFS Africa. The company, with over 400 million users and more than 800 payment corridors in Africa, has the largest mobile money presence on the continent. The San Francisco-based fintech has thus conquered its sixth continent.
We recently announced various new ODL customers and are proud to say ODL payout markets include Africa, Argentina, Belgium, Israel, Australia, Brazil, Singapore, the UAE, the UK-the list goes on.
To cope with the growth, Ripple is working on machine learning capabilities to further improve the customer experience. The technology aims to make the payment process more efficient while managing liquidity “at the utmost level to support a range of transaction types”.
Devraj Varadhan, SVP of engineering at Ripple further remarked that the machine learning and automation efforts are focused on liquidity, the backbone of all the company’s products. The launch is expected to take place as early as this year
“As Ripple’s products reach significant growth and scale in 2022, we continue to invent and deliver solutions to sustainably grow ,” Varadhan said, adding, “We’re excited to launch several of those capabilities this year to scale ODL efficiently to serve more customers globally and to provide the best experience possible for our customers.”

Ripple: ODL Is Experiencing Massive Growth

As Ripple states in the post, the XRP token-based payment technology is experiencing rapid growth. ODL was originally introduced in 2018 to overcome issues with cross-border payments.
However, ODL is now targeting businesses as well. To meet the growing demand, Ripple expanded its payment solution beyond financial institutions. Now, ODL also serves corporate clients such as Nutrisource, Oceanus, Valency and New Horizon in a variety of segments including retail, agriculture, e-commerce, technology and supply chain.
“Ripple’s ODL solution answers the industry’s age-old problems of pre-funding and speed of fund settlement. Since partnering with Ripple and utilizing ODL, we’ve been able to better manage our capital requirements and funding flows, thereby allowing us to offer a near real-time payout for our customers” said Dianne Nguyen, CEO of Hai Ha Money Transfer.
After the FTX bankruptcy, the XRP price is like the entire crypto market in a wait-and-see, eager to see if there will be further contagion effects. At the time of writing, XRP was trading below the 50, 100 and 200 Simple Moving Averages (SMA) on the 1-day chart. The RSI is in neutral territory at 43.
XRP trading at $0.38. Image: TradingView
View full text