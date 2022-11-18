List Of Organizations And Individuals That Are Creditors Of FTX Revealed

Following the bankruptcy filing, FTX Group tweeted that Kroll had been appointed as its claims agent and offered a link to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court filings for those papers.

According to the records, millions are still owing to companies like Bankhaus Scheich Wertpapierspezialist AG, Blockchainfonds II GmbH & Co. K.

The Kroll documents also contain a list of 102 debtors, including many companies linked to Alameda Research and FTX, who have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and requested joint administration of the relevant case.

Although it’s still unclear exactly how much each party was involved with the fallen exchange, the filing would appear to be an initial attempt to compile a list of creditors who were affected by FTX’s demise.

The extent of the named organization’s involvement in the collapse beyond the classification is still unknown at this time. However, some names can be mentioned as JPMorgan Chase Bank, Circle, Bank of America, Meta, or individuals like Kevin O’Leary and Tom Brady.