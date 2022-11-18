Jump Crypto Claims Will Not Shut Down

Internet rumors that the Jump Trading Group’s Jump Crypto cryptocurrency division might shut down as a result of FTX losses have been refuted.

On November 17, the company said in a tweet that Jump Crypto would not collapse.

Given the rumors flying around, we want to debunk a few things.Jump Crypto is not shutting down. We believe we’re one of the most well-capitalized and liquid firms in crypto.We are still actively investing and trading, so if you’re looking for funding, please get in touch. — jump_crypto (@jump_) November 17, 2022

The crypto trading firm tweeted on November 12 that it was astonished by the events surrounding FTX but assured its clients that exposure to FTX was handled in accordance with their risk plan and that they are still well-financed.

Despite Jump Crypto’s promises to the contrary, the cryptocurrency community continues to proceed with great caution in the wake of FTX’s demise and the effects that followed. The authorities continue to target the exchange that previously housed Sam Bankman-Fried‘s enterprise.