First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Won't Budge. Cryptos Ignore the FTX Chaos for Another Day

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Won't Budge. Cryptos Ignore the FTX Chaos for Another Day

James Rubin, Sam Reynolds - CoinDesk
2022-11-18 02:27
Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:
Prices: Bitcoin continued to trade sideways and hold comfortably above its $16,000 support.
Insights: FTX's failure has parallels to energy company Enron's massive bankruptcy two decades ago, including now the presence of John J. Ray to oversee the wreckage. Sam Reynolds considers the messes.
Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.

Prices

CoinDesk Market Index (CMI) 847.07 +1.8 ▲ 0.2% Bitcoin (BTC) $16,881 +209.0 ▲ 1.3% Ethereum (ETH) $1,212 −8.2 ▼ 0.7% S&P 500 daily close 3,946.56 −12.2 ▼ 0.3% Gold $1,765 −7.8 ▼ 0.4% Treasury Yield 10 Years 3.77% ▲ 0.1 BTC/ETH prices per CoinDesk Indices; gold is COMEX spot price. Prices as of about 4 p.m. ET
Bitcoin Ignores the Chaos for Another Day
By James Rubin
Did the emperor ever have clothes?
New FTX CEO John J. Ray had some thoughts on his predecessor, the embattled crypto exchange's founder Sam Bankman-Fried, in a Delaware court filing.
Ray, who helped preside over energy company Enron's high-profile bankruptcy two decades ago, brutally noted that FTX was less professionally run than a neighborhood lemonade stand.
"Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here," Ray said in a court document filed on Thursday." From compromised systems integrity and faulty regulatory oversight abroad, to the concentration of control in the hands of a very small group of inexperienced, unsophisticated and potentially compromised individuals, this situation is unprecedented."
Bitcoin took the news in stride, trading sideways for most of the day, even as additional revelations surfaced from documents connected to FTX's filing for bankruptcy protection. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was up 1.1% and changing hands easily over the $16,000 support it assumed nine days ago. Ether was changing hands just over its most recent $1,200 support, off roughly a half-percentage point. Other cryptos were flat, some a bit green and others in the red, although Voyager's VGX token soared more than 48% after CoinDesk's scoopmeister Ian Allison reported that crypto exchange Binance was preparing a bid for the bankrupt lending platform.
Equity markets remained largely oblivious to crypto’s cascading crises with the tech-heavy Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average all falling a few fractions of a percentage point. Stocks and cryptos correlation on Thursday offered a veering from recent weeks when the two asset classes showed increasing independence from one another.
In an email to CoinDesk, Jon Campagna, head of trading and capital markets at crypto investment fund CoinFund, said he was "embarrassed" and "saddened" by FTX's collapse. CoinFund was an early investor in FTX, and had a small number of assets on the exchange that it was transacting, according to a TechCrunch interview with CoinFund Managing Partner David Pakman.
"I have a burning rage I can’t quite extinguish," he wrote. It hurt to look at the faces of my teammates and partners this week and last. To look at the faces of my competitors and peers as we tried to help each other navigate the turmoil."
Campagna noted one company founder founder who worked 20 hours a day for two years who kept his company's treasury, from which he paid his employees, on FTX – and it was now gone, along with his ability to pay his employees."
"Seeing these faces and hearing these stories filled me with sadness and rage. Sadness that I could've done more to prevent these types of outcomes and rage at the petulant children that created this particular mess. I think the market is reflecting its participants feeling similar sentiments to mine."
But he added: "This will pass. And we will build back better and stronger."

Biggest Gainers

Asset Ticker Returns DACS Sector
XRP XRP +2.7% Currency
Loopring LRC +2.4% Smart Contract Platform
Chainlink LINK +1.9% Computing

Biggest Losers

Asset Ticker Returns DACS Sector
Solana SOL −4.8% Smart Contract Platform
Decentraland MANA −2.7% Entertainment
Gala GALA −2.3% Entertainment

Insights

By Sam Reynolds
New FTX CEO John J. Ray III, who was brought in to oversee Enron’s high-profile bankruptcy in 2001, didn’t hold back in his appraisal of FTX and its CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.
"Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here," Ray wrote in a filing to Delaware court. "From compromised systems integrity and faulty regulatory oversight abroad, to the concentration of control in the hands of a very small group of inexperienced, unsophisticated and potentially compromised individuals, this situation is unprecedented."
Ray’s brutal comments offered a stunning rebuke to venture capitalists who invested tens of millions of dollars in FTX after allegedly performing the most exacting due diligence, and others who treated Sam Bankman-Fried and his crypto exchange as white knights in an industry filled with scoundrels.
Here are some highlights from Ray’s report:
  • “In the Bahamas, corporate funds of the FTX Group were used to purchase homes and other personal items for employees and advisors. There’s no documentation of these transactions as loans, and real estate was recorded in the personal name of these employees and advisors on the records of the Bahamas.”
  • “The FTX Group’s approach to human resources combined employees of various entities and outside contractors with unclear records and lines of responsibility.”
  • “The main companies in the Alameda Silo and the Ventures Silo did not keep complete books and records of their investments and activities.”
Now, let’s contrast this with recent statements from venture capitalists, who because of the irresponsibilities at FTX, have now written down their investments to zero.
From Temasek, Singapore’s state-owned venture capital fund:
  • Similar to all investments, we conducted an extensive due diligence process on FTX, which took approximately 8 months from February to October 2021. During this time, we reviewed FTX’s audited financial statement, which showed it to be profitable.
And here’s what Sequoia had to say:
  • We do not take this responsibility lightly and do extensive research and thorough due diligence on every investment we make. At the time of our investment in FTX, we ran a rigorous diligence process.
But what exactly did these firms do during the due diligence process?
Is it that Bankman-Fried and friends were able to construct a Potemkin village and show investors an alternate reality? Or is it just that his cult of personality is so great that the siren song of promised returns distracted these professionals from their work?
Regardless, Ray and his team have uncovered more holes in a week than companies who explore investments for a living found in months of research.
Through poor accounting, corporate loopholes and other accounting methods, Enron cloaked billions of dollars in debt. Its bankruptcy at the time was the largest in U.S. history.
Notably, Ray led shareholder lawsuits against banks that worked with Enron’s leadership to help prop up its ruse. Eleven banks paid Enron’s creditors around $3.4 billion; Citi paid nearly $1.7 billion. Banks, after all, were part of the problem with Enron. They created, and enabled, the Potemkin village of Enron’s financial vehicles.
Substitute venture capitalists for banks, and the story sounds familiar.

Important events.

Texas Blockchain Summit
3:00 p.m. HKT/SGT(7:00 UTC) GBP Retail Sales (MoM/Oct)
4:30 p.m. HKT/SGT(8:30 UTC) ECB's President Lagarde Speech

CoinDesk TV

In case you missed it, here is the most recent episode of "First Mover" on CoinDesk TV:
Binance to Relaunch Bid for Bankrupt Voyager: Source; Bitcoin Holds Above $16K Amid FTX Fallout
Binance.US, the American arm of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is preparing to bid for bankrupt lending platform Voyager Digital, according to a CoinDesk source. Plus, the new boss of now-bankrupt FTX is condemning that exchange's management under Sam Bankman-Fried. And market maker B2C2 offers to buy loans from Genesis Global Capital. "First Mover" dove into these stories, crypto markets and more with B2C2 founder Max Boonen, Opimas CEO Octavio Marenzi and Crypto is Macro Now Economist Noelle Acheson.

Headlines

Bahamas Securities Regulator Says It Ordered FTX Crypto Transferred to Government Wallets: The regulator said it needed "urgent interim regulatory action" to protect creditors.
‘Proof of Reserves’ Emerges as a Favored Way to Prevent Another FTX: Several exchanges, including Binance, have announced plans to use the auditing technique to reassure customers.
FTX Collapse Leaves Total Crypto Market Cap Under $800B, Close to 2022 Low: The debacle involving Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire has triggered a slide in cryptocurrency prices that wiped out some $183 billion of value from digital assets this month.
Crypto Risk Management Remains Paramount in Coming Weeks: Derivatives markets show some signs of hope, but only slightly.
Binance’s Lack of Transparency on FTX Bid Could Influence UK Lawmakers' Crypto Recommendations, Bloomberg Reports: Treasury Committee member Alison Thewliss said Binance's submissions on its role in the collapse of rival crypto exchange FTX were not detailed enough.
Alameda Had ‘Secret Exemption’ From FTX Liquidation Protocols, New CEO Says: John Ray detailed a litany of management failings at the crypto exchange, which collapsed after revelations about its relationship with its trading arm
View full text