Sui Network, a New Blockchain From Ex-Meta Employees, Launches Its Testnet

Sui Network, a layer-1 blockchain created by ex-Meta (nee Facebook) engineers got a step closer to going live by announcing it has opened its testnet – a place where the viability of the technology can get a more thorough examination.

The testnet “Wave 1” will be used for validators and full nodes to “improve decentralized coordination + incident response, and identify a core group of operators who have experience in deploying, monitoring, and debugging,” the company shared over Twitter.

Sui has gained a lot of momentum over the past few months and is seen as a competitor to the Aptos blockchain – another layer 1 that was founded by ex-Meta employees. Aptos and Sui both use the same programming language called Move.

🎉🥳Hello Validators! A milestone for the #Sui history books: Sui Testnet Wave 1 is live!🌊This is a huge step towards a decentralized Sui Mainnet, as this is the first instance of a Sui Network with non-Mysten Labs operators. Builders: continue building on Devnet 🧵(1/8) — Sui (@SuiNetwork) November 17, 2022

In September, Mysten Labs, the company behind the Sui Blockchain, raised $300 million in a funding round led by the now defunct FTX Ventures. The funding round also valued Mysten labs at $2 billion. In October, developers of the Sui blockchain launched Mist units to improve the network’s payment system.

Sui’s developer network (devnet) will stay live and be used by developers to test and build their decentralized applications (dapps).