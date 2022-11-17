Cardano Blockchain Builder IOG Funds $4.5M Research Hub at Edinburgh University

Cardano blockchain builder Input Output Global (IOG) has funded a $4.5 million research hub at the University of Edinburgh, having made similar investments at Stanford and Carnegie Mellon.

The Input Output Global Research Hub is the collaborative effort of the University of Edinburgh and IOG to improve scientific understanding and set new standards for research within the blockchain and distributed ledger industry, according to a press release. The hub will have a broad remit, including helping foster development in Haskell, a mathematically pure computing language underpinning Cardano.

The launch builds on IOG’s existing relationship with the university, where it previously established a Blockchain Technology Lab within the School of Informatics. It also follows the funding and launch of the Blockchain Research Hub at Stanford University in August and the donation of $20 million by IOG CEO Charles Hoskinson to establish the Hoskinson Center for Formal Mathematics at Carnegie Mellon University in Pennsylvania.

“IOG has been working with the University of Edinburgh for some time, and I’m thrilled that this new research hub will let us continue to advance our industry,” Hoskinson said in a statement. “Working with leading institutions like Edinburgh to set up these blockchain research hubs is essential to our vision of making academic rigor an industry standard.”