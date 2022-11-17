copy link
El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele and Tron's Justin Sun to Buy One Bitcoin Every Day
Omkar Godbole - CoinDesk
2022-11-17 07:16
Bitcoin-holder El Salvador President Nayib Bukele and Justin Sun, the founder of the Tron cryptocurrency network and Grenada's ambassador, have decided to accumulate bitcoin at a pace of 1 BTC per day.
"We are buying one #Bitcoin every day starting tomorrow," Bukele tweeted late Wednesday. Soon after, Sun announced a similar plan, mimicking Bukele's accumulation strategy.
One bitcoin was priced at around $16,500 soon before press time. The cryptocurrency has dropped 76% since hitting a record high of $69,000 on Nov. 10, 2021.
We echo @nayibbukele’s initiative in buying #Bitcoin daily. We will also buy one #Bitcoin everyday starting tomorrow! @trondaoreserve @trondao https://t.co/cRqfBIPKGR— H.E. Justin Sun🌞🇬🇩🇩🇲🔥 (@justinsuntron) November 17, 2022
