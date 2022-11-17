El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele and Tron's Justin Sun to Buy One Bitcoin Every Day

Bitcoin-holder El Salvador President Nayib Bukele and Justin Sun, the founder of the Tron cryptocurrency network and Grenada's ambassador, have decided to accumulate bitcoin at a pace of 1 BTC per day.

"We are buying one #Bitcoin every day starting tomorrow," Bukele tweeted late Wednesday. Soon after, Sun announced a similar plan, mimicking Bukele's accumulation strategy.

One bitcoin was priced at around $16,500 soon before press time. The cryptocurrency has dropped 76% since hitting a record high of $69,000 on Nov. 10, 2021.