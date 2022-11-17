Tether Distances Itself From Troubled Crypto Firm, Genesis

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Tether Distances Itself From Troubled Crypto Firm, Genesis

Wayne Jones - Crypto News
2022-11-17 02:24
Genesis has stopped both debt repayments and new loan issuances, according to a statement from CEO Derar Islim today. The withdrawal requests surpassed the available liquidity at Genesis Global Capital. The cryptocurrency lending division has hired advisors to look at all the possibilities.
With the revelations concerning Genesis today, Tether swiftly stated that it had essentially no exposure to Genesis or Gemeni Earn.

Dependable reserves

According to Tether, the properties supporting its reserves outweigh the liabilities, and those reserves fully back the tokens. The company asserts that its portfolio, which consists of cash, cash equivalents, and US treasuries, is solid, conservative, and liquid. Tether will keep emphasizing protecting those reserves.
“At this point, it is crucial to emphasize that these reserves have shown to be reliable, consistently displaying resilience during the unfortunate occurrences that have plagued the market this past year.” Said Tether.
Tether says business is as usual and will keep doing so by prioritizing their clients.

Reason for the halted withdrawals

Genesis Global Capital announced today that it would suspend withdrawals on its lending platform, which is what caused delays and uncertainty. This is understandable since FTX has been a victim of its ambitions.
Genesis provides support for the cryptocurrency firm’s Earn offering, enabling users to generate a return on idle cryptocurrency deposits. Rates vary from cryptocurrency to cryptocurrency but can be as low as 4.5% and as high as 8%.
According to the exchange’s help page:
“Gemini is collaborating with accredited third-party borrowers, which include Genesis, who are assessed through a risk assessment process and evaluate our partners’ collateralization management process.”
The financing partner of the Earn program, Genesis Global Capital, LLC (Genesis), has suspended disbursements and will not be able to fulfill client repayments within the service-level agreement (SLA) of five business days, according to Gemini’s statement.
The notice also stated that the cryptocurrency exchange was operating “as swiftly as possible” to refund user monies from its Earn program. The change “does not affect any other Gemini goods or services,” according to Gemini.
The actions taken by Genesis and Gemini today are simply the most recent example of the continued effects of the Sam Bankman-Fried-led FTX Exchange’s demise.

The aftermath of FTX’s Collapse

FTX’s collapse has left several trading desks and investment organizations high and dry and numerous lending organizations stopping withdrawals.
On Tuesday, an investment company focused on cryptocurrencies, Sino Global, disclosed that it had ‘mid-seven figures’ in exposure to the platform. Ikigai, a similar company, announced that it had lost the rights to a ‘vast percentage’ of its investments listed on FTX.

Genesis, too, had heavily invested in FTX

On early Friday, 11th November 2022, the Genesis platform reported that it had around $175 million stuck on its FTX trading account. Genesis’ statement was released via a Twitter thread describing how the company was doing well despite the bizarre occurrences happening on one of the top exchanges for virtual currencies, FTX.
Genesis claimed that one of its goals and standards was to be as honest as possible with the cryptocurrency community; as a result, it felt it was important to disclose the frozen assets.
View full text