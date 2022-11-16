copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-11-16)
Binance
2022-11-16 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.83T, down by -1.73% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $16,364 and $16,999 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $16,527, down by -1.93%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include SCRT, POLYX, and PHB, up by 29%, 16%, and 13%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Genesis’ Crypto-Lending Unit Is Halting Customer Withdrawals in Wake of FTX Collapse
- Binance NFT Marketplace Upgrades, Chibi Dinos Drop, & Nike Ventures Into Web3
- Luna Foundation Guard Spent $2.8B Defending UST Peg, Third-Party Audit Finds
- Circle CEO Calls for Clear US Laws on Stablecoins to 'Unleash' Their Potential
- Institutions Take Bearish Stance on Bitcoin, Steep Discount in CME Futures Indicates
- Cryptocurrencies Trade in Sync After FTX Collapse – Just Not With Stocks
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.6666 (-1.45%)
- ETH: $1204.82 (-4.18%)
- BNB: $270 (-2.14%)
- XRP: $0.3721 (-3.28%)
- ADA: $0.3285 (-2.38%)
- DOGE: $0.0847 (-2.27%)
- MATIC: $0.8941 (-5.98%)
- DOT: $5.67 (-4.22%)
- SOL: $14.1 (-1.67%)
- SHIB: $0.00000908 (-1.84%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- SCRT/BUSD (+29%)
- POLYX/BUSD (+16%)
- PHB/BUSD (+13%)
