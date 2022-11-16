copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-11-16)
Binance
2022-11-16 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.82T, down by -3.43% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $16,364 and $17,056 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $16,407, down by -3.34%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include SCRT, POLYX, and SRM, up by 36%, 15%, and 12%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Genesis’ Crypto-Lending Unit Is Halting Customer Withdrawals in Wake of FTX Collapse
- Binance NFT Marketplace Upgrades, Chibi Dinos Drop, & Nike Ventures Into Web3
- Luna Foundation Guard Spent $2.8B Defending UST Peg, Third-Party Audit Finds
- Circle CEO Calls for Clear US Laws on Stablecoins to 'Unleash' Their Potential
- Institutions Take Bearish Stance on Bitcoin, Steep Discount in CME Futures Indicates
- Cryptocurrencies Trade in Sync After FTX Collapse – Just Not With Stocks
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.657 (-4.79%)
- ETH: $1190.26 (-5.78%)
- BNB: $269.8 (-3.75%)
- XRP: $0.3646 (-6.75%)
- ADA: $0.326 (-4.87%)
- DOGE: $0.0841 (-4.79%)
- MATIC: $0.8847 (-6.46%)
- DOT: $5.65 (-5.99%)
- SOL: $13.73 (-4.45%)
- SHIB: $0.00000903 (-3.22%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- SCRT/BUSD (+36%)
- POLYX/BUSD (+15%)
- SRM/BUSD (+12%)
View full text