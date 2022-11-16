Binance Market Update (2022-11-16)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.84T, down by -1.04% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $16,595 and $17,111 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $16,770, down by -0.77%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SCRT , LAZIO , and PORTO , up by 81%, 30%, and 25%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: