Binance Market Update (2022-11-16)
Binance
2022-11-16 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.84T, down by -1.04% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $16,595 and $17,111 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $16,770, down by -0.77%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SCRT, LAZIO, and PORTO, up by 81%, 30%, and 25%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Sony PlayStation explores the use of in-game NFTs and blockchain technology
- NFT-Linked Sandals Worn by Steve Jobs Sell for $218,000
- First Mover Americas: FTX's Hacked Funds Are on the Move
- Collapse of Crypto Exchange FTX Sees Long-Term Bitcoin Holders Shift to Distribution
- Bernstein: The Collapse of Crypto Exchange FTX More Like Enron Than Lehman
- Solana DeFi Sees Almost $700M in Value Wiped Out on FTX Fallout
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.6963 (+0.52%)
- ETH: $1236.67 (-2.84%)
- BNB: $273.7 (-1.93%)
- XRP: $0.3835 (+0.24%)
- DOGE: $0.08761 (-0.01%)
- ADA: $0.3366 (-0.94%)
- MATIC: $0.9244 (-1.27%)
- DOT: $5.86 (-1.01%)
- SOL: $14.24 (-3.72%)
- SHIB: $0.00000937 (+1.30%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- SCRT/BUSD (+81%)
- LAZIO/BUSD (+30%)
- PORTO/BUSD (+25%)
