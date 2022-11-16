Su Zhu Accuses FTX Digital Markets CEO Has Made About $1B Through Insider Trading

Su Zhu continues to make allegations of violations of FTX, most recently the co-CEO of FTX Digital Markets was exposed, having made about 1 billion dollars through insider trading.

Evidence of FTX’s violations has been increasingly revealed since the company’s bankruptcy filing on November 11.

Accordingly, on November 16, Su Zhu, co-founder of Three Arrows Capital, revealed on Twitter that Ryan Salame, Co-CEO of FTX Digital Markets, a subsidiary of FTX in the Bahamas, has earned about $1 billion through FTX insider trading. The tweet also revealed that Ryan Salame owns a private jet.

Its widely understood that Ryan has cashed out circa $1b personally from insider trading on his own platformHe owns a private jet which i wont dox but im sure you guys can find with a little bit of effort https://t.co/b2Jbiq6ZpW — Zhu Su (@zhusu) November 16, 2022

Reportedly, Salame joined FTX a year ago and served as director of OTC trading at Alameda Research for the previous two years. According to previous reports, Ryan Salame chose to stay on and is salvaged the remaining assets and hiring a bankruptcy lawyer.

Earlier, Su Zhu along with 3AC co-founder Kyle Davies also revealed that FTX or Alameda hunted for Three Arrows Capital’s position during LUNA’s unilateral drop, which ultimately resulted in the loss of itself and its LPs.

The sudden collapse of FTX was a huge blow to the electronics market. Therefore, the legislative bodies of the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, and the legal authorities of the United States are all embarking on an investigation but violations surrounding this incident.