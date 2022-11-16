Sam Bankman-Fried For Sale $40M Penthouse Same Day Filed For Bankruptcy

Sam Bankman-Fried’s $40 million Bahamas penthouse went up for sale on the same day the crypto exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Sam Bankman-Fried, the crypto entrepreneur who is at the center of the demise of FTX, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the market. He reportedly put his luxury $40 million penthouse in the Bahamas for sale on November 11 – the same day the crypto exchange filed for bankruptcy.

Sam's penthouse "The Orchid" in the Albany exclusive community is now listed on the market for sale — $39,500,000https://t.co/6TsURzyEZg pic.twitter.com/fZ2pY4ujCh — Autism Capital (@AutismCapital) November 13, 2022

Bankman-Fried’s penthouse – “the Orchid”, located in Albany, an exclusive private community in Nassau – is listed by real estate agent Seaside Bahamas for $39,500,000.

A real estate broker for the 12,000-sq ft, five-bedroom residence said on Monday the penthouse was put up for sale in the last week but declined to name the owner. The news outlet Semafor, which counts Bankman-Fried as an investor, said current and former FTX employees confirmed ownership.

Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), 30-year-old curly-haired billionaire, is likened to John Pierpont Morgan (financial magnate who created JP Morgan) of the cryptocurrency market. He is one of the most famous people in the cryptocurrency world, with the name SBF.

As was updated in an earlier Coincu News article, CEO Sam Bankman-Fried lost $14.6 billion overnight during the FTX liquidity crisis.

Currently, dialogues between the US and Bahamian authorities are ongoing to determine Sam’s role in the collapse of FTX. Previously, the former CEO of FTX was questioned by the Bahamas police and it is likely that Sam will soon face US interrogation.