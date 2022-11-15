Sam Bankman-Fried Might Have To Go To The US For Interrogation

Dialogues between the US and Bahamian authorities are ongoing to determine Sam Bankman-Fried’s role in the collapse of FTX. Previously, the former FTX CEO was questioned by the Bahamas police and soon Sam will likely face US interrogation.

According to sources from Bloomberg, the US and Bahamian authorities have discussed the possibility of bringing Sam Bankman-Fried to the US for questioning.

Follow the latest news on the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire https://t.co/VAc6QLTtwJ — Bloomberg (@business) November 15, 2022

Conversations between law enforcement officials in the two countries have been frequent in recent days as they seek to investigate his role in the collapse of crypto firm FTX.

Sam Bankman-Fried has cooperated with Bahamian authorities, one of the people said. According to previous reports, local police in the Bahamas have officially intervened in the FTX investigation and the SBF was questioned by Bahamian police and regulators last Saturday.

A series of crypto companies and projects revealed that they were negatively affected by the collapse of FTX. When FTX declared bankruptcy last week many crypto companies, including those in the trading and markets sectors, kept funds on the exchange before it collapsed.