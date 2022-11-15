copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-11-15)
Binance
2022-11-15 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.84T, up by 2.52% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $16,174 and $17,111 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $16,853, up by 3.84%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include SRM, FTT, and LAZIO, up by 88%, 52%, and 37%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Sony PlayStation explores the use of in-game NFTs and blockchain technology
- NFT-Linked Sandals Worn by Steve Jobs Sell for $218,000
- First Mover Americas: FTX's Hacked Funds Are on the Move
- Collapse of Crypto Exchange FTX Sees Long-Term Bitcoin Holders Shift to Distribution
- Bernstein: The Collapse of Crypto Exchange FTX More Like Enron Than Lehman
- Solana DeFi Sees Almost $700M in Value Wiped Out on FTX Fallout
- Renewed Bitcoin Market Swoon Has Put Price Support At $13K in Crosshairs: Technical Analysis
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.6912 (+5.87%)
- ETH: $1257.38 (+3.61%)
- BNB: $275.8 (+1.36%)
- XRP: $0.3846 (+9.54%)
- ADA: $0.3364 (+4.37%)
- DOGE: $0.08665 (+3.30%)
- MATIC: $0.9508 (+6.87%)
- DOT: $5.92 (+3.68%)
- SOL: $14.34 (+4.60%)
- SHIB: $0.00000925 (+4.17%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- SRM/BUSD (+88%)
- FTT/BUSD (+52%)
- LAZIO/BUSD (+37%)
