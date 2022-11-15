copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-11-15)
Binance
2022-11-15 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.85T, up by 2.29% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $16,164 and $17,111 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $16,972, up by 2.40%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include SRM, FTT, and LAZIO, up by 58%, 35%, and 33%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- First Mover Americas: FTX's Hacked Funds Are on the Move
- Collapse of Crypto Exchange FTX Sees Long-Term Bitcoin Holders Shift to Distribution
- Bernstein: The Collapse of Crypto Exchange FTX More Like Enron Than Lehman
- Solana DeFi Sees Almost $700M in Value Wiped Out on FTX Fallout
- Renewed Bitcoin Market Swoon Has Put Price Support At $13K in Crosshairs: Technical Analysis
- Crypto Fund Inflows Surged Last Week as Investors Bought FTX-Induced Dip
- Nike Sprints Into Web3 With New .SWOOSH Platform
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.7398 (+5.44%)
- ETH: $1263.3 (+1.59%)
- BNB: $280.3 (+0.50%)
- XRP: $0.391 (+13.14%)
- ADA: $0.3425 (+3.73%)
- DOGE: $0.08832 (+3.35%)
- MATIC: $0.9458 (+3.05%)
- DOT: $6 (+3.09%)
- SOL: $14.36 (+4.97%)
- SHIB: $0.00000934 (+3.32%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- SRM/BUSD (+58%)
- FTT/BUSD (+35%)
- LAZIO/BUSD (+33%)
View full text