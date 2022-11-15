First Mover Americas: FTX's Hacked Funds Are on the Move

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

First Mover Americas: FTX's Hacked Funds Are on the Move

Jamie Crawley, Omkar Godbole, Jocelyn Yang - CoinDesk
2022-11-15 13:32
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day.

Latest Prices

CoinDesk Market Index (CMI) 855.31 +5.2 ▲ 0.6% Bitcoin (BTC) $16,776 +105.3 ▲ 0.6% Ethereum (ETH) $1,261 +14.5 ▲ 1.2% S&P 500 futures 3,993.50 +27.5 ▲ 0.7% FTSE 100 7,382.87 −2.3 ▼ 0.0% Treasury Yield 10 Years 3.87% ▲ 0.1 BTC/ETH prices per CoinDesk Indices, as of 7 a.m. ET (11 a.m. UTC)

Top Stories

The FTX hacker who drained $600 million from the crypto exchange began moving the stolen funds Tuesday. Having siphoned funds from FTX’s wallets on Friday, the attacker then amassed $48 million of the stablecoin DAI, before swapping it all for 37,000 ETH. The address now holds more than 288,000 ETH, making it the 35th-largest owner of the cryptocurrency, according to data by security firm PeckShield. FTX announced on Friday that it had been hacked only hours after it had filed for bankruptcy.
Solana DeFi applications have lost more than $700 million in value since the FTX debacle took hold at the start of this month. DeFi (decentralized-finance) applications in the ecosystem grew to $10 billion last November, with FTX founder Sam Bankman Fried among Solana’s chief proponents. That figure diminished with the broader crypto market contraction to sit at $1 billion on Nov. 2 this year, before shrinking dramatically to around $300 million with the FTX fallout. The more than 50% drop in the price of SOL, the network’s native token, has contributed to the fall. At the time of writing, SOL was priced at $14.64, compared with $32.64 at the start of this month.
FTX may have more than 1 million creditors, according to a court document that helps to explain the crypto exchange’s sudden descent into bankruptcy. FTX filed a motion to handle its overall group of entities rather than treating its various subsidiaries and arms as individual cases. The firm filed for bankruptcy on Friday, saying it had between $10 billion and $50 billion in assets and liabilities.

Chart of the Day

  • This chart shows bitcoin's liquidity on major exchanges, measured by market depth within 2% of the average price (the average of the current bid and ask prices being quoted) since January.
  • Liquidity has deteriorated significantly in the wake of FTX's collapse, with market depth falling from 11,800 BTC to a five-month low of 7,000 BTC.
  • Market depth refers to the degree of an asset's resilience to large buy and sell orders. The greater the depth, the more liquid the market is and vice versa.

Trending Posts

  • FTX’s Failure Is Sparking a Massive Regulatory Response
  • Sam Bankman-Fried’s Unceremonious Exit Leaves ‘Alameda Gap’ in Crypto Markets
  • After FTX: Rebuilding Trust in Crypto’s Founding Mission
View full text