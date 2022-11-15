Liquid Global, Crypto Exchange Owned by FTX, Halts Withdrawals

Liquid Global, which was bought by crypto exchange FTX earlier this year, said it is halting all withdrawals after FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S.

In a tweet, the company said customers would not be able to take out either fiat or cryptocurrency.

FTX, which had extended Liquid a $120 million loan in the wake of the hack before agreeing to buy the exchange outright, didn't disclose how it much paid to purchase Liquid.

Due to the Chapter 11 filing by FTX Trading International the ultimate beneficial owner of Quoine Pte. Ltd, Liquid Exchage (Quoine Pte.) is halting all withdrawals - both fiat and crypto currency.More information will be provided as it becomes available — Liquid Global Official (@Liquid_Global) November 15, 2022

CORRECTION (Nov. 15, 13:19 UTC): Corrects to say FTX bought the exchange; an earlier version said it had bailed it out following the 2021 hack.