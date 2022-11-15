Bahamian Supreme Court Approves Liquidators for FTX Assets

The Supreme Court of the Bahamas has approved two insolvency experts at Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) as provisional liquidators overseeing FTX's assets, according to an official notice from Monday.

Sam Bankman-Fried's now bankrupt crypto exchange FTX was headquartered in the Bahamas, where it is under investigation by the jurisdiction's securities regulator and local law enforcement.

Last Thursday, while the exchange was still unraveling, the Securities Commission of the Bahamas suspended FTX’s registration froze assets tied to the enterprise. It also appointed attorney Brian Simms as a court supervised provisional liquidator.

The Commission, which announced the appointment of PwC's Kevin Cambridge and Peter Greaves as joint provisional liquidators on Monday, said it was taking swift enforcement action "to further protect the interests of clients, creditors, and other stakeholders globally of FTX Digital Markets Ltd."

"The Commission is the lead authority in The Bahamas conducting the investigations into the events and parties, including, but not limited to, FTX Digital Markets Ltd. (a regulated entity), FTX Trading Ltd., Alameda Research Ltd. and other related entities whose centre of main interest, direction and management were purportedly located in The Bahamas," the statement said.

FTX filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. last Friday, listing its 134 affiliates and subsidiaries around the world as entities also seeking protection against insolvency. A document filed on Monday showed FTX may have more than 1 million creditors.