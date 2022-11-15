copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-11-15)
Binance
2022-11-15 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.85T, up by 0.99% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $16,164 and $17,169 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $16,899, up by 0.91%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SRM, FTT, and MDX, up by 65%, 32%, and 32%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Nike Sprints Into Web3 With New .SWOOSH Platform
- First Mover Americas: FTX Faces Criminal Charges
- FTX Collapse Exposed 'Weaknesses' in Crypto, Janet Yellen Says: Report
- Citi: Correlation Between Equity Markets, Bitcoin Weakens Following FTX Collapse
- Bitcoin Cash Could Be Legal Tender in St. Kitts by March, Prime Minister Says
- Morgan Stanley Says There Is Still Much Leverage in the Crypto Ecosystem
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.6872 (+2.72%)
- ETH: $1272.76 (+0.93%)
- BNB: $279 (-1.13%)
- XRP: $0.3827 (+10.38%)
- ADA: $0.3397 (+1.77%)
- DOGE: $0.08759 (+0.24%)
- MATIC: $0.936 (-0.35%)
- DOT: $5.91 (+1.72%)
- SOL: $14.79 (+1.72%)
- SHIB: $0.00000925 (+0.00%)
Top gainers on Binance:
