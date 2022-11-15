Binance Market Update (2022-11-15)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.85T, up by 0.99% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $16,164 and $17,169 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $16,899, up by 0.91%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SRM , FTT , and MDX , up by 65%, 32%, and 32%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: