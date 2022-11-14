Bitcoin Hodlers Make Self-Custody Moves After FTX Fiasco

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Hodlers Make Self-Custody Moves After FTX Fiasco

Martin Young - CryptoPotato
2022-11-15 07:39
The moves are hardly surprising considering that FTX, the world’s second-largest exchange, was considered pretty much bulletproof. The collapse of the exchange proves that it was not too big to fail, especially if it didn’t have the reserves to cover the bank run that occurred.
Over the past week or so, Bitcoin investors have been moving their assets off exchanges and into self-custody wallets.
There has been the biggest spike in on-chain wallet activity in Bitcoin history, according to analytics provider Glassnode.
In direct response to the failure of FTX, #Bitcoin investors, of all wallet cohorts, have made a distinct behavioural shift towards self-custody.
From Shrimp, to Whales, #Bitcoin onchain balances are on the rise
Read more in The Week On-chainhttps://t.co/cVUE7QHbtQ pic.twitter.com/uIxUIcI46a
— glassnode (@glassnode) November 14, 2022

Bitcoin Hodlers Wary of CEXes

In its ‘Week On-chain’ published on Nov. 14, Glassnode reported that exchanges have seen one of the largest net declines in aggregate BTC balance in history. The amount of BTC on them fell by 73,000 in just seven days.
Outflows of more than 106,000 BTC per month have only been witnessed in April and November 2020, June/July 2022, and now in November 2022.
It made a similar observation with Ethereum with more than 1.1 million ETH leaving centralized exchanges over the past week. It was the largest monthly balance decline since September 2020 when demand for ETH skyrocketed during ‘DeFi Summer.’
Despite offers of proof-of-reserves by some of the largest exchanges such as Binance and Kraken, crypto investors remain cautious of them.
The opposite has happened with stablecoins which have been flowing onto exchanges over the past week or so. Stablecoin reserves held across all exchanges hit a new all-time high of $41 billion last week.
Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC) supplies and reserves have declined a little and Binance USD (BUSD) has increased as the exchange consolidates its reserves.
Glassnode observed that a lot of these stablecoins have been withdrawn from smart contracts at a rate of $4.63 billion per month.
“This acts to highlight how acute the demand for immediate dollar liquidity has become.”
A strong greenback has also increased demand for the asset as crypto gets converted back into stablecoins.

BTC Wallet Balances Up

All cohorts of BTC wallet holders, from shrimps to whales, saw increases in balances, the report noted.
Smaller wallets with less than one coin added 33,700 BTC this week alone. This resulted in a monthly increase of 51,400 Bitcoins, the second-largest balance inflow in history.
Crypto markets have settled a little over the past day or so. The total capitalization climbed marginally on the day to reach $880 billion at the time of writing.
The post Bitcoin Hodlers Make Self-Custody Moves After FTX Fiasco appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text