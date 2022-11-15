Exchange
Founder Of 3AC Gleaming When FTX Is Hunted Like They

Foxy - Coincu
2022-11-15 06:46
Su Zhu, co-founder of Three Arrows Capital (3AC), gloated when he saw that FTX HK employees who had revealed their location and accounts are now being hunted down.
Recently, the personal account of Su Zhu, co-founder of Three Arrows Capital (3AC) shared a status line saying that Clement, an employee of FTX Hong Kong, had once disclosed the positions and account details of his company for many people over the past year.
Clement at FTX HK leaked our positions and account details to many ppl throughout the year. These same ppl ironically are now chasing him for their moneyHe has just arrived in HKG from Bahamas
— Zhu Su (@zhusu) November 15, 2022
It seems that Su Zhu feels very gloating now that so many people are also pursuing him after the collapse of FTX. He also revealed that Clement had just arrived in Hong Kong from the Bahamas.
Earlier, on November 13th, Kyle Davies, co-founder of Three Arrows Capital, tweeted that FTX or Alameda had been hunting for Three Arrows Capital’s position in LUNA’s unilateral drop, eventually lead to the loss of itself and LPs.
We understand now that FTX/Alameda hunted our positions but at the end of the day we lost our money (we were the largest $ losers) and that of LP’s/creditors. Today we are not in control of the firm, there is a liquidation process which will run due course for all involved.2/n
— Kyle Davies (@KyleLDavies) November 13, 2022
Kyle Davies added that as he believes that LUNA/UST is an unprecedented project, Three Arrows Capital has been attracted to its investors, its founders and team and really didn’t spend enough time investigating the mechanism.
Currently, this crypto hedge fund is still on the right track for bankruptcy. The LUNA incident made him understand the truth “never blindly believe”.
