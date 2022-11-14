FTX Hacker Panicked, Still Holds $339M in Ether, Cryptos: Arkham Intelligence

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

FTX Hacker Panicked, Still Holds $339M in Ether, Cryptos: Arkham Intelligence

Krisztian Sandor - CoinDesk
2022-11-14 23:30
The mysterious looter of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, who is likely an insider according to a blockchain expert, holds $339 million of digital assets that they drained from the exchange late Friday, according to crypto intelligence platform Arkham Intelligence.
Arkham found that the wallets associated with the exploiter hold $292 million in ETH, the native token of the Ethereum blockchain, $48 million in Maker’s stablecoin DAI, $44 million in BNB, the Binance ecosystem’s native token, $4 million in Tether’s USDT stablecoin on the Avalanche blockchain and $3.8 million of MATIC on Polygon’s Matic bridge.
Some $20 million in PAXG, a Paxos stablecoin linked to the price of gold, was frozen when Paxos was ordered to blacklist the accounts by U.S. authorities, preventing the holder from moving or cashing out the tokens.
We are now 3 days deep into the attack on FTX.So far, Paxos has blacklisted 4 addresses, and the attacker has repeatedly bridged to and from multiple different networks.What will the FTX attacker do next?An update on their current token balances and actions so far 👇 pic.twitter.com/pU415WGGNK
— Arkham | Crypto Intelligence (@ArkhamIntel) November 14, 2022
Late Friday night, the insolvent crypto exchange FTX of Sam Bankman-Fried, suffered suspicious outflows exceeding $600 million, as CoinDesk reported. One entity at the center of the exploit siphoned off about $400 million from the exchange’s crypto wallets. The attack came after FTX, and the other 137 firms of Bankman-Fried’s crypto conglomerate, filed for bankruptcy protection the same day.
The hacker acted hastily based on their behavior on the blockchain, according to Arkham’s report. They used various decentralized exchanges to convert tokens, including UniSwap, 1inch and CowSwap, and struggled to dump coins such as MATIC, LINK and PAXG divided into smaller amounts to prevent losses from slippage.
After tracing the attacker’s blockchain transactions, Arkham found that they “appeared to be in panic” and “lost a large amount of their token holdings” when they moved assets across different chains to avoid getting caught. In a likely attempt to consolidate their holdings, they also converted tokens to ETH and DAI on the Ethereum network, movements that cannot be easily sanctioned by authorities.
“It is becoming clearer by the day that the FTX exploiter is not very sophisticated,” Miguel Morel, chief executive of Arkham Intelligence, told CoinDesk. “They've hastily tried to do whatever they can with the funds, seemingly without much of a plan.”
The attacker also seemingly committed at least one amateur misstep. They flippantly tapped their verified personal account on crypto exchange Kraken to send enough TRX tokens to cover transaction fees, according to Dyma Budorin, CEO of blockchain security audit firm Hacken.
The unsophisticated maneuvers imply that there may be some hope to reclaim the funds the hacker took.
“I think it's only a matter of time before they're discovered due to their use of various off-ramps, and at that point it will just be about recovering the funds,” Morel said.
View full text