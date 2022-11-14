copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-11-14)
Binance
2022-11-14 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.82T, down by -1.04% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $15,793 and $17,169 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $16,229, down by -1.85%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SFP, MDX, and SXP, up by 37%, 32%, and 20%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Nike Sprints Into Web3 With New .SWOOSH Platform
- First Mover Americas: FTX Faces Criminal Charges
- FTX Collapse Exposed 'Weaknesses' in Crypto, Janet Yellen Says: Report
- Citi: Correlation Between Equity Markets, Bitcoin Weakens Following FTX Collapse
- Bitcoin Cash Could Be Legal Tender in St. Kitts by March, Prime Minister Says
- Morgan Stanley Says There Is Still Much Leverage in the Crypto Ecosystem
- Bitcoin Miners' Balance Slides as FTX Collapse Weighs on Crypto
- Bitcoin Surging After Elon Musk Says ‘BTC Will Make It, but Might Be a Long Winter’
- Binance CEO “CZ” Announces Crypto Market Recovery Fund
- Binance Starts Recovery Fund for Crypto Projects Facing Liquidity Crisis
- Bitcoin(BTC) Price is in Deep Trouble, but the Whales and Bulls Remain Confident!
- Binance Chief Pushes for Global Crypto Standards Amid FTX Crisis
- Visa Termination of Partnership with FTX
- Congressman Brad Sherman Calls for Strong Crypto Legislation After FTX Case
- Payments Company Curve Bids for BlockFi’s 87,000 Credit Card Customers
- Bahamas Police Officially Participated in FTX Investigation
- After Bitcoin's Worst Week in Five Months, Here's What Crypto Analysts Are Saying
- CZ and Saylor Urge for Crypto Self-Custody Amid Increasing Uncertainty
- Binance To Expand Blockchain Ecosystem In Cambodia
- Alameda Once Borrowed 3AC $200 Million With The Promise Of “High Return No Risk”?
- 3,500 Bitcoin Transferred After Being Dormant For 11 Years
- Bitcoin Will Be The Winner: Michael Saylor on the FTX Collapse
- Argentinian Government Says Sam Bankman-fried Is Not in Their Country
- Luxury Hotel in Dubai Accepts Shiba Inu as Payment Method
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.5975 (-5.06%)
- ETH: $1213.74 (-1.11%)
- BNB: $272 (-2.33%)
- XRP: $0.3511 (+2.36%)
- DOGE: $0.0839 (-2.23%)
- ADA: $0.3222 (-3.42%)
- MATIC: $0.8899 (-0.47%)
- DOT: $5.71 (-1.38%)
- SOL: $13.71 (-1.93%)
- SHIB: $0.00000888 (-2.84%)
Top gainers on Binance:
