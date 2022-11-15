Kevin O’Leary Says Comments From Gensler Killed His Attempts to Help Save FTX

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Kevin O’Leary Says Comments From Gensler Killed His Attempts to Help Save FTX

Fran Velasquez - CoinDesk
2022-11-15 03:54
Venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary said he was looking to throw FTX a lifeline hours before the crypto exchange filed for bankruptcy, only to be thwarted by comments from U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler.
The exchange, which was strapped for cash, was trying to patch the hole on its balance sheet, according to O’Leary, who is a paid spokesman for the beleaguered exchange, a corporate account holder and also a shareholder.
The “Shark Tank” star told CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” on Monday that he spoke with the now former CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, Thursday, a day before the Bahamas-based exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Days before, O’Leary said, he was looking to make sense of the liquidity issue on FTX's balance sheet. At the time, O’Leary said that he was receiving an influx of “inbound requests” from sovereign wealth and pension funds interested in helping fix FTX’s cash crunch. Bankman-Fried told O’Leary that FTX was looking for $8 billion.
“That’s the kind of money that an institution or a sovereign wealth fund can put to work if they thought there was an interesting opportunity,” O’Leary said. “In financial services, liquidity events like this can be interesting investment opportunities if you think it's a legitimate investment and it's not an issue with the regulator.”
But by then, Gensler said the crypto industry was “significantly non-compliant” and in need of more regulation.
“The minute that occurred, that was the end of any sovereign wealth fund’s interest,” O’Leary said. “There was no way to get that $8 billion onto the balance sheet of FTX with the regulators hovering overhead.”
O’Leary speculated that for FTX to remain solvent, the exchange would have needed between $3.5 billion to $4 billion.

Still sees life for crypto

The collapse of crypto exchange FTX doesn't mean it will be the end for crypto, O’Leary said.
He told CoinDesk TV the fall of FTX is a “defining” moment that will “stabilize” the industry.
“This does not kill crypto,” O’Leary said. “There’s going to be a silver lining to this disaster. There’s no question about it. It’ll be called regulation.”
O’Leary, also a shareholder of FTX International and FTX.US, said the exchange’s collapse is “going to accelerate regulation,” but added that before that can happen, lingering “collateral damage” will need to be weeded out.
“This is a bottoming process and an event like this is very important because it’s going to finally have several impacts that we need,” O’Leary said. “What we don’t know is how many other dominoes are going to fall yet. We need that to finish out.”
FTX didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
View full text