Health of FTX’s US Derivatives Arm Owed to Oversight, Says CFTC Chief Behnam

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Health of FTX’s US Derivatives Arm Owed to Oversight, Says CFTC Chief Behnam

Nick Baker, Jesse Hamilton - CoinDesk
2022-11-14 16:43

FTX’s U.S. derivatives-trading subsidiary – the former LedgerX – remains standing while other parts of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire crumble, and that could be credited to its government oversight, said Rostin Behnam, chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

That part of the company, known now as FTX US Derivatives, has not been pulled into the bankruptcy filings of FTX’s U.S. operations.

“The reason is because – I believe pretty strongly – that they are very clearly regulated by the CFTC,” Behnam said Monday at a Futures Industry Association (FIA) event in Chicago. “It's a testament to CFTC regulations and CFTC staff and the benefit of having clear, transparent rules.”

The derivatives-trading operation had been registered with the CFTC well before it was acquired by FTX. Behnam said his agency has been in direct contact with the company and its custodial operations on a daily basis rather than the usual monthly reporting “to ensure member property is where it’s supposed to be.”

“We’re pleased with where we are,” Behnam said. He added that “a lot remains to be seen over the next couple of days, weeks and months, but we’re being certainly vigilant.”

FTX US Derivatives also became the focus of heavy attention in the past year when it applied to directly clear its customers’ margin-backed, crypto derivatives trades, which FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried personally argued for during a roundtable in which he made the case that eliminating clearing firms was a viable future path. However, the application that once represented a major crypto industry foray into the territory of traditional financial firms has now been formally withdrawn.

As for the CFTC’s enforcement powers, when Behnam was asked whether the agency would take action against FTX, he said he couldn’t comment on specific plans. However, he pointed out the CFTC does have authority over fraud and manipulation in the direct trading of crypto commodities, which would include bitcoin.

“We will use that authority to the full extent of the law,” Behnam said.

This latest crypto crisis also underlines the need for Congress to move quickly to establish regulatory controls, the chairman argued.

“We don't have the luxury of time anymore,” he said.

View full text