Bitcoin Surging After Elon Musk Says ‘BTC Will Make It, but Might Be a Long Winter’

On Monday (14 November 2022), the Bitcoin price, which had fallen below $16,000 to reach its lowest level in over a year, started surging shortly after a bullish comment from Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

Source: TradingView

It all started yesterday (13 November 2022) when angel investor and entrepreneur Jason Calacanis asked on Twitter where Bitcoin’s price (which reached an all-time high of around $69,000 on 10 November 2021) would be in a year from now:

bitcoin is ~$16k, down from ~$69k a year ago… where will it be in another year? — @jason (@Jason) November 13, 2022

Roughly a day later, Musk, who recently bought Twitter for $44 billion, sent out a tweet that suggested he remains confident in Bitcoin’s future:

BTC will make it, but might be a long winter — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2022

What was notable for this tweet is that although Musk likes Bitcoin and Tesla has invested in Bitcoin, Musk has rarely tweeted about Bitcoin (with the exception of last year when he expressed concern over Bitcoin mining’s energy consumption), instead focusing his attention on Dogecoin ($DOGE), which he has referred to as his favorite cryptocurrency.

In fact, someone was so surprised that this was a tweet about Bitcoin rather thsan Dogecoin that they made the following joke: