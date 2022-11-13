Bahamas Police Officially Participated in FTX Investigation

A financial investigation team from the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s Financial Crimes Investigation Bureau is working closely with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the Bahamas to investigate whether prior to the collapse of FTX there was any criminal activity.

According to Reuters, local police in the Bahamas have officially intervened in the FTX investigation. On the morning of November 13 local time, the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) released a statement that it would investigate the global collapse of FTX and the temporary liquidation of FTX Digital Markets Ltd.

FTX collapse being scrutinized by Bahamas authorities https://t.co/O8EikLsVRE pic.twitter.com/jbwqDVpZ94 — Reuters (@Reuters) November 13, 2022

A financial investigation team from the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s Financial Crimes Investigation Bureau is working closely with the Bahamas Securities Commission to investigate whether any criminal activity has occurred.

As previously reported, new FTX CEO John Ray said FTX US and FTX.com will “continue to do their best to ensure the safety of all assets.” Meanwhile, the exchange has opened an investigation and is coordinating with law enforcement and relevant regulators.

In accordance with the regulations of its headquarters in the Bahamas and the regulatory authorities, FTX has begun processing withdrawals from Bahamas customers. A total of $16 million was withdrawn from FTX in 24 hours $116.3 million was withdrawn from FTX US.

In addition, the former FTX SBF CEO and two other executives are said to be “under surveillance” by the Bahamas police while on the run to Dubai.