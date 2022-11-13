copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-11-13)
Binance
2022-11-13 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.83T, down by -2.14% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $16,410 and $16,927 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $16,532, down by -2.00%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include SFP, TWT, and ACM, up by 61%, 55%, and 42%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.6832 (-1.01%)
- ETH: $1227.22 (-3.11%)
- BNB: $278.3 (-1.38%)
- XRP: $0.343 (-5.98%)
- ADA: $0.3335 (-2.97%)
- DOGE: $0.08576 (-5.52%)
- MATIC: $0.8934 (-6.35%)
- DOT: $5.79 (-0.52%)
- SOL: $13.95 (-7.80%)
- SHIB: $0.00000914 (-4.79%)
Top gainers on Binance:
