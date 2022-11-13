Binance Market Update (2022-11-13)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.83T, down by -2.14% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $16,410 and $16,927 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $16,532, down by -2.00%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include SFP , TWT , and ACM , up by 61%, 55%, and 42%, respectively.

Market movers: