Alameda Once Borrowed 3AC $200 Million With The Promise Of “High Return No Risk”?

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Alameda Once Borrowed 3AC $200 Million With The Promise Of “High Return No Risk”?

Harold - CoinCu
2022-11-14 01:21
3AC, the crypto hedge fund that crashed in the aftermath of Luna, but also partly from the Sam Bankman-Fried empire company itself, Alameda.
A tweet revealed the story that happened a long time ago between Su Zhu, the 3AC co-founder, in the Alameda 2019 Telegram chat box. The talk mentioned that FTX’s sister company had borrowed $200 million from 3AC at an interest rate of 15%.
Early pictures of Alameda 2019 Telegram chatter "Deleted account" confirmed to be Su Zhu. Reposted for exposure as original tweet was deleted. pic.twitter.com/Q5kCrgUopl
— sumfattytuna (@sumfattytuna) November 12, 2022
Core contributor of Alliance DAO, Qiao Wang at that time, also praised Alameda Research’s share was 1st in the market.
Source: Wu Blockchain
Recently, Su Zhu also suddenly commented on the collapse of FTX, but this issue was not mentioned to him.
It seems that a “circle” between 3AC from when it was said to be crushed by Sam’s empire to when FTX also followed in its footsteps has been formed.
2019: Su Zhu FUDs FTX, turns into rivalry with SBF.2022:→ SBF uses Alameda to destroy Luna to destroy 3AC.→ Alameda gets caught in the liquidations.→ SBF has to bail out Alameda.→ Alameda hole brings down FTX.SBF destroyed himself in revenge against Su.Poetry.
— mhonkasalo (@mhonkasalo) November 13, 2022
SBF, was a philanthropist when he extended his hand to help companies in the industry during the crisis caused by Luna. However, Sam “abandoned” 3AC, and then the crisis of Alameda also caused the collapse of FTX.
View full text