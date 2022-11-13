Binance CEO Zhao Pushes for Crypto Self-Custody; Trust Wallet Token Soars 80% to Record

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
BABT
Proof of Collateral for B-Tokens
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Binance CEO Zhao Pushes for Crypto Self-Custody; Trust Wallet Token Soars 80% to Record

Omkar Godbole - CoinDesk
2022-11-13 18:45
The CEO of leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance, Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, called on members of the crypto community to take personal control of their digital assets using Trust Wallet, sending the app's native token, TWT, to a record high.
"Self-custody is a fundamental human right," Zhao tweeted Sunday. "You are free to do it at any time. Just make sure you do it right."
Zhao's push for self-custody comes as investors rethink how to keep their assets safe in the wake of cryptocurrency exchange FTX's collapse and a subsequent hack that drained $600 million worth of coins from its wallets. Acquired by Binance in 2018, Trust Wallet is a decentralized hot wallet facilitating the storage of cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens. It is compatible with several blockchains.
Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the wallet's official token, allowing holders to participate in decision-making related to app features and updates. The token has soared 80% in the past 24 hours to a record $2.3, according to data source Messari.
Zhao recommended investors start with small amounts and get comfortable with the technology to avoid mistakes that can be very costly. Zhao added that Trust Wallet facilitates the self-custody of crypto. "@TrustWallet your keys, your coins," Zhao said in another tweet.
"You have not bought bitcoin until you receive it in a wallet for which you control the private keys to," Blockware Solutions said in a market intelligence newsletter published Friday. "The repeated, reckless handling of user funds by exchanges is proof that you cannot trust that these institutions actually have the bitcoin you purchased."
"The 'not your keys, not your coins' mantra rings truer than ever," Ilan Solot, co-head of digital assets at London-based Marex Solutions, said in an email.
Bitcoin flows: exchange deposits and withdrawals. (Blockware Solutions) ((Blockware Solutions))
Investors have been moving coins off exchanges since FTX went down. Early today, Binance saw a net outflow of more than $72 million, while Huobi and Crypto.com registered outflows of $12.7 million and $7.3 million, respectively, according to data tracked by blockchain analytics firm Nansen.
Data from Glassnode show bitcoin's exchange withdrawals have picked up recently, indicating increased investor preference for self-custody.
View full text