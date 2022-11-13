copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-11-13)
Binance
2022-11-13 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.83T, down by -2.25% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $16,410 and $16,934 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $16,549, down by -2.09%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include TWT, SFP, and C98, up by 60%, 56%, and 33%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.6837 (-4.07%)
- ETH: $1228.32 (-3.49%)
- BNB: $279.5 (-1.65%)
- XRP: $0.348 (-5.72%)
- ADA: $0.3356 (-2.67%)
- DOGE: $0.08627 (-5.81%)
- MATIC: $0.8952 (-7.43%)
- DOT: $5.83 (+1.04%)
- SOL: $13.93 (-5.75%)
- SHIB: $0.00000918 (-5.46%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text