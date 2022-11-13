Binance Market Update (2022-11-13)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.83T, down by -2.25% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $16,410 and $16,934 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $16,549, down by -2.09%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include TWT , SFP , and C98 , up by 60%, 56%, and 33%, respectively.

Market movers: