Binance Market Update (2022-11-13)
Binance
2022-11-13 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.84T, down by -1.29% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $16,536 and $16,967 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $16,614, down by -1.10%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include TWT, SFP, and DYDX, up by 39%, 37%, and 27%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.6949 (+2.08%)
- ETH: $1226.94 (-2.50%)
- BNB: $277.8 (-2.15%)
- XRP: $0.3509 (-4.39%)
- DOGE: $0.08588 (+0.43%)
- ADA: $0.329 (-3.97%)
- MATIC: $0.9109 (-5.08%)
- DOT: $5.7 (+0.53%)
- SHIB: $0.00000924 (-2.33%)
- SOL: $13.55 (-12.30%)
Top gainers on Binance:
