Binance Market Update (2022-11-13)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.84T, down by -1.29% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $16,536 and $16,967 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $16,614, down by -1.10%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include TWT , SFP , and DYDX , up by 39%, 37%, and 27%, respectively.

Market movers: