Binance Market Update (2022-11-12)
Binance
2022-11-12 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.85T, down by -0.32% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $16,521 and $17,107 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $16,869, up by 0.25%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BICO, BOND, and TWT, up by 18%, 17%, and 14%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.7014 (-0.22%)
- ETH: $1266.52 (-0.48%)
- BNB: $282.2 (-1.88%)
- XRP: $0.3648 (-2.59%)
- DOGE: $0.09083 (+9.29%)
- ADA: $0.3436 (-1.88%)
- MATIC: $0.954 (-7.22%)
- DOT: $5.83 (+3.55%)
- SOL: $15.13 (-6.37%)
- SHIB: $0.0000096 (-1.44%)
Top gainers on Binance:
