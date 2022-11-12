Binance Market Update (2022-11-12)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.85T, down by -0.32% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $16,521 and $17,107 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $16,869, up by 0.25%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BICO , BOND , and TWT , up by 18%, 17%, and 14%, respectively.

Market movers: