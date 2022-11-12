copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-11-12)
Binance
2022-11-12 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.85T, down by -0.03% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $16,512 and $17,107 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $16,907, up by 0.45%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BICO, BOND, and GMX, up by 24%, 21%, and 14%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.7531 (+4.35%)
- ETH: $1272.85 (+1.28%)
- BNB: $284 (-0.39%)
- XRP: $0.369 (-1.26%)
- DOGE: $0.09159 (+10.71%)
- ADA: $0.3443 (-1.06%)
- MATIC: $0.9681 (-4.84%)
- DOT: $5.76 (+2.49%)
- SOL: $14.76 (-9.56%)
- SHIB: $0.0000097 (+0.00%)
Top gainers on Binance:
