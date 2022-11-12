Binance Market Update (2022-11-12)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.85T, down by -0.03% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $16,512 and $17,107 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $16,907, up by 0.45%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BICO , BOND , and GMX , up by 24%, 21%, and 14%, respectively.

Market movers: