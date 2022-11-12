Binance Market Update (2022-11-12)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.85T, down by -3.49% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $16,333 and $17,512 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $16,799, down by -3.21%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include BOND , PERP , and GMX , up by 16%, 9%, and 7%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: