Binance Market Update (2022-11-12)
Binance
2022-11-12 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.85T, down by -3.49% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $16,333 and $17,512 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $16,799, down by -3.21%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include BOND, PERP, and GMX, up by 16%, 9%, and 7%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- FTX Files for Bankruptcy Protections in US
- Here’s What FTX and Alameda Now Hold on Public Ethereum Wallets
- Google Cloud Dives Deeper into Web3 in Extended Partnership with AptosLayer-1 blockchain infrastructure company, Aptos, has partnered with Google Cloud which will power some of its validator nodes.
- El Salvador Does Not Hold Any BTC on FTX, Said Changpeng Zhao
- Dogecoin To Support Proof of Stake (PoS) In Its Next Upgrade
- Ether Turns Net Deflationary Post-Merge
- Ether Turns Deflationary as Amount of ETH Burned Spikes Amid FTX-Induced Market VolatilityEther (ETH) has turned deflationary for the first time since the token's parent blockchain Ethereum changed how it processes transactions nearly two months ago.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.6596 (-7.83%)
- ETH: $1258.38 (-1.55%)
- BNB: $283.9 (-4.60%)
- XRP: $0.367 (-6.81%)
- ADA: $0.3428 (-5.93%)
- DOGE: $0.08548 (-3.20%)
- MATIC: $0.959 (-11.26%)
- DOT: $5.69 (-2.07%)
- SOL: $15.46 (-10.01%)
- SHIB: $0.00000947 (-6.79%)
Top gainers on Binance:
