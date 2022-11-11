copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-11-11)
Binance
2022-11-11 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.85T, down by -3.02% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $16,333 and $18,169 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $16,828, down by -3.34%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include DEXE, DYDX, and PERP, up by 23%, 17%, and 13%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- FTX Files for Bankruptcy Protections in US
- Here’s What FTX and Alameda Now Hold on Public Ethereum Wallets
- Google Cloud Dives Deeper into Web3 in Extended Partnership with AptosLayer-1 blockchain infrastructure company, Aptos, has partnered with Google Cloud which will power some of its validator nodes.
- El Salvador Does Not Hold Any BTC on FTX, Said Changpeng Zhao
- Dogecoin To Support Proof of Stake (PoS) In Its Next Upgrade
- Ether Turns Net Deflationary Post-Merge
- Ether Turns Deflationary as Amount of ETH Burned Spikes Amid FTX-Induced Market VolatilityEther (ETH) has turned deflationary for the first time since the token's parent blockchain Ethereum changed how it processes transactions nearly two months ago.
- Chain Protocol CEO Is Selling NFT Due To Liquidity Issues During FTX Crash
- $SOL Whale in Danger as It Faces a Potential $52 Million Liquidation, Suggests on-Chain Data
- Major Stablecoins Destabilized as Market Volatility and Redemptions Surge
- Elon Musk Warns Twitter Employees of Possible Bankruptcy
- Crypto Lender BlockFi Pauses Withdrawals in Wake of FTX Collapse
- FTX Assets Frozen by Bahamian Regulator
- White House Says ‘Prudent Regulation of Cryptocurrencies’ Is Needed, Hinting at Situation With FTX
- Solana’s SOL Surges After Blockchain's Foundation Delays Plan to Unstake Tokens
- El Salvador President Bukele Denies Having Bitcoins Held by FTX
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.7057 (-6.05%)
- ETH: $1272.77 (-1.27%)
- BNB: $287.7 (-4.10%)
- XRP: $0.3749 (-2.88%)
- ADA: $0.3506 (-3.81%)
- DOGE: $0.08312 (-7.26%)
- MATIC: $1.028 (-7.87%)
- DOT: $5.62 (-5.39%)
- SOL: $16.16 (-5.28%)
- SHIB: $0.00000975 (-4.04%)
Top gainers on Binance:
