copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-11-11)
Binance
2022-11-11 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.85T, down by -3.60% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $16,333 and $18,169 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $16,848, down by -3.62%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include PEOPLE, DYDX, and ANT, up by 31%, 26%, and 13%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- FTX Files for Bankruptcy Protections in US
- Here’s What FTX and Alameda Now Hold on Public Ethereum Wallets
- Google Cloud Dives Deeper into Web3 in Extended Partnership with AptosLayer-1 blockchain infrastructure company, Aptos, has partnered with Google Cloud which will power some of its validator nodes.
- El Salvador Does Not Hold Any BTC on FTX, Said Changpeng Zhao
- Dogecoin To Support Proof of Stake (PoS) In Its Next Upgrade
- Ether Turns Net Deflationary Post-Merge
- Ether Turns Deflationary as Amount of ETH Burned Spikes Amid FTX-Induced Market VolatilityEther (ETH) has turned deflationary for the first time since the token's parent blockchain Ethereum changed how it processes transactions nearly two months ago.
- Chain Protocol CEO Is Selling NFT Due To Liquidity Issues During FTX Crash
- $SOL Whale in Danger as It Faces a Potential $52 Million Liquidation, Suggests on-Chain Data
- Major Stablecoins Destabilized as Market Volatility and Redemptions Surge
- Elon Musk Warns Twitter Employees of Possible Bankruptcy
- Crypto Lender BlockFi Pauses Withdrawals in Wake of FTX Collapse
- FTX Assets Frozen by Bahamian Regulator
- White House Says ‘Prudent Regulation of Cryptocurrencies’ Is Needed, Hinting at Situation With FTX
- Solana’s SOL Surges After Blockchain's Foundation Delays Plan to Unstake Tokens
- El Salvador President Bukele Denies Having Bitcoins Held by FTX
- Sam Bankman-Fried Says Alameda Winding Down, Promises FTX US Customers' Funds Are 'Fine'
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.6784 (-7.88%)
- ETH: $1258.62 (-4.27%)
- BNB: $285.4 (-6.73%)
- XRP: $0.3733 (-3.27%)
- ADA: $0.3479 (-5.97%)
- DOGE: $0.08275 (-9.12%)
- MATIC: $1.0173 (-7.33%)
- DOT: $5.62 (-6.80%)
- SOL: $16.36 (-5.76%)
- SHIB: $0.0000097 (-4.81%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- PEOPLE/BUSD (+31%)
- DYDX/BUSD (+26%)
- ANT/BUSD (+13%)
View full text