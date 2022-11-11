Here’s What FTX and Alameda Now Hold on Public Ethereum Wallets

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Here’s What FTX and Alameda Now Hold on Public Ethereum Wallets

Shaurya Malwa - CoinDesk
2022-11-11 12:19
Crypto exchange FTX and its sister trading arm Alameda Research’s wallet holdings have significantly dwindled in the past week following liquidity issues, illicit loans between each other, customer withdrawals and a market decline.
FTX, which now faces insolvency, is seeking nearly $10 billion in external funding a week after CoinDesk first reported how funds were spread between the exchange and Alameda. The report led to a cascade of events – with crypto markets tanking, Alameda winding down trading, and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried losing most of his wealth.
Ethereum-based token data on Dune Analytics, which refers to a list initially compiled by The Block, shows the current state of wallet holdings held by the two firms. The data serves as the lower bound of the current wallet holdings, 21 Shares said, meaning it does not represent the entirety of all assets held by the two companies.
FTX holds over $600 million in wallets tracked by Dune, or a 76% decline since last week’s $2.6 billion figure. It holds over $100 million of that in FTT, its native exchange tokens, which have slid some 80% in the past week. The data was updated in Asian morning hours on Friday.
The large FTT holdings are at the center of what initially ignited the ongoing crisis. FTX allegedly used FTT to backstop losses made by Alameda during May alongside its equity holdings in Robinhood Inc (HOOD), apart from illicitly using customer funds.
In addition, FTX holds $69 million in USD Coin (USDC), some $61 million in Paxos Gold (PAXG) and $50 million in DAI, a decentralized stablecoin. It holds over $40 million of ether and staked ether each.
A sixth of FTX's holdings on its publicly-known Ethereum wallets are its own FTT tokens. (Dune)
On the other hand, Alameda’s $146 million public wallet is full of stablecoin holdings. It holds over $60 million in USDC and over $35 million spread over True USD (TUSD), Tether (USDT) and Dai (DAI).
Alameda holds over $33 million in Bittorrent’s BTT tokens. Justin Sun, who owns Bittorrent and founded Tron, yesterday said he would honor redemptions of Tron-based assets like TRX and BTT from FTX on a 1:1 basis, even as withdrawals of other assets remain paused.
Alameda’s relatively smaller holdings include $5 million in staked Sushi (XSUSHI), $3 million in Ethereum staking service Lido (LDO) and just under $3 million in Serum (SRM). It holds just $680,000 in ether.
Alameda's major holdings are spread across several stablecoins. (Dune)
View full text