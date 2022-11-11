Here’s What FTX and Alameda Now Hold on Public Ethereum Wallets

Crypto exchange FTX and its sister trading arm Alameda Research’s wallet holdings have significantly dwindled in the past week following liquidity issues, illicit loans between each other, customer withdrawals and a market decline.

FTX, which now faces insolvency, is seeking nearly $10 billion in external funding a week after CoinDesk first reported how funds were spread between the exchange and Alameda. The report led to a cascade of events – with crypto markets tanking, Alameda winding down trading, and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried losing most of his wealth.

Ethereum-based token data on Dune Analytics, which refers to a list initially compiled by The Block, shows the current state of wallet holdings held by the two firms. The data serves as the lower bound of the current wallet holdings, 21 Shares said, meaning it does not represent the entirety of all assets held by the two companies.

FTX holds over $600 million in wallets tracked by Dune, or a 76% decline since last week’s $2.6 billion figure. It holds over $100 million of that in FTT, its native exchange tokens, which have slid some 80% in the past week. The data was updated in Asian morning hours on Friday.

The large FTT holdings are at the center of what initially ignited the ongoing crisis. FTX allegedly used FTT to backstop losses made by Alameda during May alongside its equity holdings in Robinhood Inc (HOOD), apart from illicitly using customer funds.

In addition, FTX holds $69 million in USD Coin (USDC), some $61 million in Paxos Gold (PAXG) and $50 million in DAI, a decentralized stablecoin. It holds over $40 million of ether and staked ether each.

A sixth of FTX's holdings on its publicly-known Ethereum wallets are its own FTT tokens. (Dune)

On the other hand, Alameda’s $146 million public wallet is full of stablecoin holdings. It holds over $60 million in USDC and over $35 million spread over True USD (TUSD), Tether (USDT) and Dai (DAI).

Alameda holds over $33 million in Bittorrent’s BTT tokens. Justin Sun, who owns Bittorrent and founded Tron, yesterday said he would honor redemptions of Tron-based assets like TRX and BTT from FTX on a 1:1 basis, even as withdrawals of other assets remain paused.

Alameda’s relatively smaller holdings include $5 million in staked Sushi (XSUSHI), $3 million in Ethereum staking service Lido (LDO) and just under $3 million in Serum (SRM). It holds just $680,000 in ether.