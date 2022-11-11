Dogecoin To Support Proof of Stake (PoS) In Its Next Upgrade

Amidst FTX collapse, the Dogecoin team has announced that they are planning to upgrade the network which will support Proof of Stake consensus mechanism. This comes just three months after the network launched layer-2 scaling solution. As per the official post on Twitter, the network plans to launch the support for PoS on Nov 14.

On the other hand, the network is opting to suspend its on-chain activities for 12 hours so that the upgrade will be launched successfully. The time that the upgrade is set to begin is around 3 AM (UTC) on November 14. As per the team, this suspension of on-chain activities is necessary because they believe that POS upgrade won’t be a successful one if the network keeps operating.

