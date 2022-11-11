Binance Market Update (2022-11-11)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.88T, up by 4.03% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $16,110 and $18,169 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $17,357, up by 3.48%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include NEBL , PROS , and PEOPLE , up by 50%, 40%, and 38%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: