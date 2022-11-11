copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-11-11)
2022-11-11 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.88T, up by 4.03% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $16,110 and $18,169 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $17,357, up by 3.48%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include NEBL, PROS, and PEOPLE, up by 50%, 40%, and 38%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Chain Protocol CEO Is Selling NFT Due To Liquidity Issues During FTX Crash
- $SOL Whale in Danger as It Faces a Potential $52 Million Liquidation, Suggests on-Chain Data
- Major Stablecoins Destabilized as Market Volatility and Redemptions Surge
- Elon Musk Warns Twitter Employees of Possible Bankruptcy
- Crypto Lender BlockFi Pauses Withdrawals in Wake of FTX Collapse
- FTX Assets Frozen by Bahamian Regulator
- White House Says ‘Prudent Regulation of Cryptocurrencies’ Is Needed, Hinting at Situation With FTX
- Solana’s SOL Surges After Blockchain's Foundation Delays Plan to Unstake Tokens
- El Salvador President Bukele Denies Having Bitcoins Held by FTX
- Sam Bankman-Fried Says Alameda Winding Down, Promises FTX US Customers' Funds Are 'Fine'
- Binance Publishes Its Wallet Addresses In Wake of FTX Collapse
- Tether's USDT Stablecoin Slips From $1 Peg
- UK’s Crypto Future Is Bright No Matter Who’s in Charge, Lawmaker Says
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.8005 (+4.34%)
- ETH: $1278.17 (+5.51%)
- BNB: $297.3 (+5.31%)
- XRP: $0.3937 (+8.52%)
- ADA: $0.3642 (+2.53%)
- DOGE: $0.08826 (+6.79%)
- MATIC: $1.0797 (+15.62%)
- DOT: $5.81 (+1.40%)
- SOL: $17.15 (+23.03%)
- SHIB: $0.00001016 (+2.94%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- NEBL/BUSD (+50%)
- PROS/BUSD (+40%)
- PEOPLE/BUSD (+38%)
