$SOL Whale in Danger as It Faces a Potential $52 Million Liquidation, Suggests on-Chain Data

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

$SOL Whale in Danger as It Faces a Potential $52 Million Liquidation, Suggests on-Chain Data

Francisco Memoria -Cryptoglobe
2022-11-11 04:35
Data from the Solana ($SOL) blockchain has revealed that a large whale is facing a potential liquidation of around $52 million worth of the cryptocurrency as its price tumbles over the collapse of the popular cryptocurrency trading platform FTX.
According to popular crypto journalist Colin Wu, a Solana whale is in liquidation and currently has over 2.4 million SOL in collateral backing a 44.87 million USDC debt. With the price of Solana rapidly plunging, the whale’s forced sale could lead to further downside.
Solana Whale (3oSE9CtGMQeAdtkm2U3ENhEpkFMfvrckJMA8QwVsuRbE) is in liquidation and currently has 2,450,418.5 SOL (worth over $51 million) in collateral and 44,871,609.6 USDC in debt. However, Solana is currently facing congestion due to the update of the oracle. pic.twitter.com/qJKMViJeQK
— Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) November 9, 2022
Wu noted that Solana is “currently facing congestion due to the update of the oracle,” which means that the whale hasn’t yet been liquidated on the decentralized finance (DeFi) lending platform Solend.
Solana lost over 55% of its value over the past seven days as panic-selling has taken over the cryptocurrency. SOL’s seven-day implied volatility, a measure of expected price turbulence in the short term- skyrocketed to an annualized 270%. Its 30-day implied volatility has surged to 190%, compared to Bitcoin’s 95%.
Solana’s price is believed to be dropping as FTX’s sister company Alameda Research liquidates its SOL holdings. FTX collapsed over a liquidity crisis earlier this week as a Binance announcement noting it would sell all of its FTT token holdings triggered a bank run on the exchange, which did not have enough to meet customer demands and is said to have used users’ assets to fund risky investments.
Binance dropped out of the FTX deal, citing concerns surrounding the exchange’s business practices and investigations by US financial regulators. FTX’s CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, told investors on Wednesday that the firm needed up to $8 billion after a bank run saw it halt withdrawals.
Venture Capital firm Sequoia Capital, which invested $150 million in both FTX and FTX.US, has marked the value of its investment down to zero. The VC firm defended it conducted adequate due diligence at the time of investment, saying then FTX was a profitable company that had around $1 billion of revenue and $270 million of operating income.
Reuters has reported that Sam Bankman-Fried’s trading firm, Alameda Research, suffered a series of losses from deals, and that Bankman-Fried transferred at least $4 billion in FTX funds secured by assets including FTT and shares in trading platform Robinhood Markets to support it.
A portion of these assets were customers’ deposits. A reportedly leaked Slack message from Bankman-Fried has revealed he plans to “do right by customers.”
View full text