FTX Assets Frozen by Bahamian Regulator

Bahamian regulators have frozen the assets of FTX Digital Markets and related parties, calling it a “prudent course of action” to “preserve assets and stabilize the company,” according to a press release on Thursday.

The Securities Commission of the Bahamas also suspended FTX’s registration and appointed an attorney as a provisional liquidator of the assets. FTX is based in the Bahamas.

“The commission is aware of public statements suggesting that clients’ assets were mishandled, mismanaged and/or transferred to Alameda Research. Based on the commission’s information, any such actions would have been contrary to normal governance, without client consent and potentially unlawful,” the commission said in its release.

Bloomberg first reported on the news.