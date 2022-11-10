Binance Market Update (2022-11-10)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.88T, up by 5.06% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $15,555 and $17,981 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $17,418, up by 3.85%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include PROS , BAND , and RNDR , up by 56%, 52%, and 36%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: