Binance Market Update (2022-11-10)
Binance
2022-11-10 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.88T, up by 5.06% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $15,555 and $17,981 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $17,418, up by 3.85%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include PROS, BAND, and RNDR, up by 56%, 52%, and 36%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Binance Publishes Its Wallet Addresses In Wake of FTX Collapse
- Tether's USDT Stablecoin Slips From $1 Peg
- UK’s Crypto Future Is Bright No Matter Who’s in Charge, Lawmaker Says
- Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust Shares Hit Record Discount of 36.7%
- Solana Has Difficulty With the Situation of Unlocking a Large Number of Stake Tokens
- ‘Twitter Will Do Lots of Dumb Things’ in the Coming Months: Elon Musk
- Helium Network Founder Pledges to Stick with Solana After Bloody Day for SOL
- OpenSea Makes Waves: Says Creator Royalties Will Be Enforced
- Sequoia Capital Canceled $213.5 Million Investment In FTX And FTX US
- Solana TVL Drops 32.4% As FTX Turmoil Rocks Ecosystem
- Despite Disappointing Q3 Results, Marathon Is Now the Second-Largest BTC Holder
- Crypto Stocks Continue Drop as Binance Walks Away from FTX Deal
- Twitter Not the Only One: Meta (Facebook) Sacks 11,000 Employees
- StarkWare Launches Nonprofit Foundation to Fuel StarkNet Ecosystem
- Binance Walks Away From Deal to Acquire FTX
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.8121 (+3.49%)
- ETH: $1289.2 (+7.84%)
- BNB: $300 (+6.50%)
- XRP: $0.3863 (+8.63%)
- ADA: $0.3646 (+6.89%)
- DOGE: $0.08968 (+7.79%)
- MATIC: $1.117 (+32.64%)
- DOT: $5.93 (+0.00%)
- SOL: $17.14 (+24.20%)
- SHIB: $0.00001015 (+7.18%)
Top gainers on Binance:
