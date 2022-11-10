Sam Bankman-Fried Says Alameda Winding Down, Promises FTX US Customers' Funds Are 'Fine'

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Sam Bankman-Fried Says Alameda Winding Down, Promises FTX US Customers' Funds Are 'Fine'

Danny Nelson, Nikhilesh De, Nick Baker - CoinDesk
2022-11-10 17:11
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried promised to use “every penny” his crypto exchange has to repay users ahead of investors, apologizing for his “f**k up” in a tweet thread Thursday.
The 30-year-old former billionaire took to Twitter to say Alameda Research – his empire’s once mighty crypto quant shop and market maker – would go dark “one way or another.” Of FTX, his upstart derivatives exchange that became the crypto industry’s darling, he said it will “embrace radical transparency” – if it continues operating at all.
Bankman-Fried also shut down rumors that Alameda was attempting to short – and possibly destabilize – tether, the largest stablecoin by market capitalization. On Thursday morning, the price of tether traded down to 97 cents and to even as low as 93 cents on the crypto exchange Kraken.
He also promised the users of FTX.US that their funds were "fine," echoing a claim he made about FTX immediately before revealing that the exchange was not, in fact, fine.
Alameda came under scrutiny last week after CoinDesk published a balance sheet suggesting it had heavy holdings of the FTT token – an exchange token issued by FTX, Alameda’s sister company also founded by Bankman-Fried.
Although the CEO assured customers that his company was fine, repeatedly saying on Twitter that he had no solvency issues, on Tuesday he revealed that he was facing liquidity concerns and had come to an agreement with crypto exchange Binance to acquire FTX. That deal fell apart a day later.
On Thursday, Bankman-Fried suggested FTX might still survive, saying, “There are a number of players who we are in talks with, LOIs (letters of intent), term sheets, etc.”
“We'll see how that ends up,” he added.

I was off’

In his thread, Bankman-Fried tried to explain his company’s situation, saying FTX “poorly” labeled bank-related accounts internally, and so he misjudged users’ margins. Customers withdrew $5 billion worth of assets on Sunday, but had the liquidity to support only 80% of that, with leverage 1.7 times what FTX had.
“FTX International currently has a total market value of assets/collateral higher than client deposits (moves with prices!),” he said in another tweet.
The revelations come as regulators ramp up scrutiny of the trading company. U.S. investigations include the Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission, while Japan’s Financial Services Agency ordered the local FTX branch to suspend operations immediately.
In his thread Thursday, Bankman-Fried didn't address reports that FTX was using customer funds to prop up Alameda.
“What matters right now is trying to do right by customers. That’s it,” he tweeted about customers.
Tracy Wang contributed reporting.
View full text